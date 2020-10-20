141 village schools to get internet via satellite

Muscat: The government has started the process of connecting high-speed Internet via satellite in 141 schools located in rural areas.

This experiment was recently carried out in Wadi Al Arbaeen School in Qurayyat, in the presence of Omar bin Hamdan Al Ismaeli, CEO of Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA).

TRA works in coordination with the Ministry of Education, the Ministry of Transport, Communications, Information Technology, and telecommunications companies to ensure Internet service delivery to all schools in the Sultanate, irrespective of the terrain and population density.

It may be noted that there are plans to deliver communication and Internet services to 598 villages.