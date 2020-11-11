Main 

140 schools to have satellite internet in Muscat

Muscat: The Municipal Council of Muscat Governorate unveiled some challenges facing schools following their opening on November 1 including lack of internet access at 141 schools which requires supplying them with satellite internet with the Wadi Al Arbeieen School in the Wilayat of Qurayyat being the first school to have been equipped with the service.

This was reviewed at a meeting of the Municipal Council held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Minister of State and Governor of Muscat.

The meeting praised the strenuous efforts made by the government to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, and the Royal directives to support schoolchildren and university students.

The Municipal Council listened to a statement from the ministry of education regarding its preparedness for the return of students to schools in light of the continuous impact of the pandemic.

جانب من اجتماع المجلس البلدي لمحافظة مسقط

