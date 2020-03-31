CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

13 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, 34 recovered

Oman Observer

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of (13) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 192 cases.

The Ministry affirms that (34) cases have recovered.

As of Monday, Region-wise, Muscat has 126 confirmed cases, followed by Al Dakhiliyah (17), North Batinah (17), South Batinah (8), Dhofar (7), Al Dhahirah (2)), South Sharqiyah (1) and Buraimi (1).

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.

 

 

Oman Observer

To get free breaking news and updates from Oman Observer, WhatsApp your name and email to 96473232.

observer has 5661 posts and counting.See all posts by observer

You May Also Like

Egyptian President visits Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum

Oman Observer Comments Off on Egyptian President visits Sultan’s Armed Forces Museum

Oman seek upset win against favourites Japan

Anuroop Athiparambath Comments Off on Oman seek upset win against favourites Japan

Sanad centres to offer services of MEDC

Oman Observer Comments Off on Sanad centres to offer services of MEDC
Oman Observer

FREE
VIEW