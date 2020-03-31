13 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, 34 recovered

Muscat: The Ministry of Health (MOH) has announced the registration of (13) new confirmed cases with Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 192 cases.

The Ministry affirms that (34) cases have recovered.

As of Monday, Region-wise, Muscat has 126 confirmed cases, followed by Al Dakhiliyah (17), North Batinah (17), South Batinah (8), Dhofar (7), Al Dhahirah (2)), South Sharqiyah (1) and Buraimi (1).

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures.

The Ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap, as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

Full adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required, it said.