124 in field for Mountain Cross Country

MUSCAT, Jan 13

As many as 124 participants will take part at the Mountain Cross Country on Friday at Madinat Al Irfan in Muscat. The event will be organised by Excellence Performance for Events Management Company in coordination with Oman Athletics Association (OAA).

The event will feature four races in running and biking in two stages.

The second stage is scheduled to be held on February 27.

The first stage will take place on Friday for 14.6 km in general category. The participants of the Under 20 years category will be competing for 7.3 km. The points of all the participants will be accumulated for the next round.

The top winner will receive cash prizes besides medals and there will be awards for all who complete the race rounds.

Hussam Rashid al Kindi, head of marketing at Excellence Performance Company, said this event is classified as golden opportunity for the athletes to explore more in the interior places. “The route is mixture of flat areas and tough zones. It will be a challenging race for the participants to evaluate their technical capabilities’’, he said.

Al Kindi pointed out that the top domestic athletics will take part in the event.

“Participation of national sprinters will add a lot to the event as they will have different competitors. Also, it is a good chance for them to have better preparation for the forthcoming events’’, he concluded.

Adil Al Balushi