12 million passengers use airports in Oman

Muscat: The total number of passengers traveling through airports in the Sultanate (Muscat, Salalah, Sohar, and Duqm) until the end of August 2019 reached 12.04 million.

The number of arriving and departing flights from Muscat International, Salalah, and Sohar Airports by the end of August 2019 reached 75,971 flights, according to the latest data released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by 6.5 percent to 10.8 million passengers at the end of August 2019, over the same period of the previous year.

The total number of flights at Muscat International Airport fell 0.8 percent to 78,171 flights at the end of August 2019, from 78,773 flights for the same period of 2018.

The number of international flights at Muscat International Airport was 71,073 flights during the eight-month period of 2019 from 71,046 flights for the same period of the previous year.

The total number of international passengers at Muscat International Airport rose by 7.4 percent at the end of August 2019, reaching more than 10 million passengers. This included 4.9 million passenger arrivals, five million passenger departures, and 20,804 passenger transits.

Domestic flights at Muscat International Airport fell by 8.1 percent to 7,098 flights at the end of August 2019, against 7,727 flights for the same period of 2018.

The arrival and departure of domestic flights also dropped by 8.1 percent and 8.2 percent, respectively. The total number of domestic passengers at Muscat International Airport fell by 4.3 percent to 776,018 passengers in August 2019, against 810,667 passengers for the same period of the previous year.

This included 384,210 passenger arrivals and 391,808 passenger departures, the NCSI report showed.

Meanwhile, according to the report, the total number of passengers at Salalah Airport fell by 2.4 percent to 962,778 passengers at the end of August 2019 compared to 986,473 passengers for the same period of 2018. The total number of flights at Salalah Airport fell by 1.9% to 8,120 flights compared to 8,276 flights in August 2018.

The total number of international flights at Salalah Airport surged by 19.1 percent to 3,331 flights till the end of August 2019 while the number of domestic flights fell by 12.6 percent to 4,789 flights in August 2019.

The total number of international passengers recorded a rise of 12.2% to reach 368,428 passengers while the number of domestic passengers fell by 9.7 percent to 594,350 passengers.

However, there was a drop in the total number of passengers at Sohar Airport by 17.2 percent to 203,647 passengers for the period under study compared to 245,934 passengers for the same period of 2018.

The total number of flights at Sohar Airport also fell by 14.5 percent to 1,673 flights as at end of August 2019 compared to 1,956 flights at the end of August 2018.

Duqm Airport saw a rise in the total number of passengers by 27 percent to 36,766 passengers at the end of August 2019 compared to 28,939 passengers for the same period of 2018.

The total number of flights at Duqm Airport till the end of August 2019 reached 406, comprising a drop by 0.2 percent compared to 407 flights in August 2018, the report said. ONA