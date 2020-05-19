12 companies out of 15 revoke decision to lay off national workforce

Muscat: The Ministry of Manpower committee tasked to inspect the issue of the dismissal of national workforce from private sector companies, held its fifth meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Hamad bin Khamis al Amri, Under-secretary for Labour Affairs at the Ministry of Manpower.

The committee reviewed the procedures undertaken by the work teams in the governorates which held negotiations with 15 companies of which 12 companies reversed earlier decisions to lay off national workforce with the remaining 3 companies refused to do so thus prompting the committee to take legal action against them.

Meanwhile, the committee approved the transfer of complaints by companies regarding wage reduction to the work teams in the governorates.

The work team in each governorate will hold discussion with the respective company and representatives of the workers’ union to evaluate the complaints and take suitable decisions vis-à-vis labour disputes.