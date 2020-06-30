11 arrested in Muscat for fraud, vehicle smuggling

The police in Muscat arrested 11 people, including four citizens, for fraud, and seized 21 vehicles that were to be smuggled out of the Sultanate.

Legal procedures have been initiated against the accused, the ROP said.

The Royal Oman Police (ROP) called upon citizens and residents to beware of fraudsters and avoid fake investment opportunities offered by them to seize their money and vehicles.

ROP urged citizens and residents to report suspicious activities by individuals or fake companies.