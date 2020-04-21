CORONAVIRUS Main 

1,000 beds ready for institutional isolation in SEZAD

Four locations have been prepared for institutional isolation and medical care purposes related to Covid-19 in the Duqm Special Economic Zone, said Dr. Ismail bin Ahmed al Balushi, CEO, SEZAD.

All institutional isolation centres have been furnished with around 1,000 beds funded with the support of companies operating in the region, and these places will be handed over to the Ministry of Health for supervision.

Some of the projects operating in the region have prepared over 500 beds to quit quarantine their employees upon return from a leave of two weeks.

