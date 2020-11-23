Main 

10 winners of Entrepreneurship Award feted

Muscat: The main committee of the fourth edition of Entrepreneurship Award honoured 16 winners at a celebration held under the auspices of HH Sayyid Taimur bin Asaad bin Tarik al Said, Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Oman.

 

