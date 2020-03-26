CORONAVIRUS Local Main 

10 new Covid-19 cases in Oman, taking total to 109

Oman Observer

The Ministry of Health (MOH) in Oman has announced the registration of (10) new confirmed with Covid-19 of citizens. Of these five cases are linked with

having close contact with confirmed cases of coronavirus, and two cases are related to travel to Britain, while three cases are under epidemiological investigation.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to (109) cases.

The Ministry said that (23) cases have totally recovered.

MOH has called upon all to adhere to the quarantine procedures as instructed and avoid public and worship places.

The ministry also advised all citizens and residents to keep on washing hands with water and soap as well as avoiding touching the face, nose, mouth, and eyes and following the healthy habits when coughing and sneezing.

It said that complete adherence to social distancing instructions issued by the Supreme Committee and the MOH is further required.

