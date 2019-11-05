Main 

10 cases of human trafficking reported in 2019: Report

Muscat: The number of human trafficking cases registered in the Sultanate during the period (2019-2010) was 66 cases, according to statistics revealed at the annual National Symposium on Combating Human Trafficking.

There were ten cases of human trafficking in 2019, including a case of sexual exploitation in 2019, compared to nine cases of human trafficking last year, including six cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2017, there were two cases of human trafficking including a case of sexual exploitation.

In 2016, there were five cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2015, there were five cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2014, there was one case of human trafficking and five cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2013, there were five cases of sexual exploitation.

in 2012, there were 12 cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2011, there were four cases of sexual exploitation.

In 2010, there was one case of human trafficking and six cases of sexual exploitation.

