1.6 million Facebook, 200k Twitter users in Oman

Muscat: The number of Internet users in Oman is around 3.9 million, according to the seventh report for the Internet in the Arab world.

The report published by the Arabic Network for Human Rights Information (ANHRI) added that the number of Facebook users in the Sultanate is about 1.6 million people, and Twitter users are about 200,000.

The report stated that more than half of the Arab world’s population uses the Internet and more than a third use Facebook.

It said that among the 420 million Arab citizens, the number of Internet users exceeds 220 million, and about 159 million are Facebook users.

It pointed out that the number of Internet users in the GCC is about 51.1 million people, including 3.9 million in Oman, 30 million in Saudi Arabia, 9.5 million in UAE, 4.1 million in Kuwait, and 2.1 million in Qatar.

The report explained that the number of Facebook users in GCC is 35.9 million, and Twitter users are about 16.55 million.

It pointed out that the number of Internet users in Egypt is 55 million people, which is slightly more than half of the population, among them 46 million are using Facebook, and 7.5 million are using Twitter. ONA