1.2 million smart electricity meters to be installed across Oman

MUSCAT, APRIL 12 – As many as 1.2 million smart electricity meters will be installed in a phased manner across the Sultanate as part of efforts to upgrade power supply services to consumers. According to Hilal bin Mohammed al Ghaithi, Director-General of Customer Affairs at the Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR), the roll-out is planned over the next five years.

“This is in line with the objectives set out in Oman Vision 2040, which aims to align Oman’s modernisation with global trends, notably through the deployment of technology to deliver effective and efficient electricity services.

“This is also in keeping with our goal to develop sustainable cities in the Sultanate,” Al Ghaithi said in a statement to ONA.

As part of the strategic national project, old-style mechanical electricity meters will be replaced with advanced digital meters that come with a number of features and advantages, said the official.

The smart meters will not only facilitate the process of meter reading with ease and convenience, they will also provide accurate readings.

Moreover, distribution companies – if they choose – can opt to capture meter readings remotely without the need for home visits. The smart meters are designed to communicate readings via the networks directly to the distribution company concerned, which then sends an accurate invoice reflecting the exact electricity usage, he said.

Furthermore, smart meters allow consumers to monitor their usage patterns and rationalise their consumption when necessary.

Commercial losses in the network will be reduced as well once the new meters are installed and operated.

Significantly, the cost of replacing the meters will be borne by the distribution companies, said Al Ghaithi, adding their Omani meter-readers will not be made redundant by the new change.