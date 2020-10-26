Zverev clinches back-to-back Cologne titles

Cologne, Germany: Alexander Zverev claimed his second ATP indoor title in Cologne in a week on Sunday, as he cruised to a dominant, straight-sets win over Argentine Diego Schwartzman.

Zverev had lost two of his previous three meetings with Schwartzman, but was unstoppable on Sunday, dispatching the Argentine 6-2, 6-1 in just one hour and 11 minutes.

“Alexander was just much better than me today. He was perfect on court,” said Schwartzman.

World number seven Zverev, 23, lived up to his top seeding to seal both titles on home soil in the back-to-back German tournaments.

Dogged by a hip problem earlier in the tournament, the US Open finalist looked entirely untroubled as he strolled to an eighth straight win in Cologne.

“Two days ago, I wasn’t sure if I was even going to finish the tournament, and now I’m here,” he said, adding that his best is still to come. “It’s getting better, I think I’m going to be on the top of my game very soon.”

Zverev is set to compete at the ATP Finals in London next month, where he will be out to regain the title he won for the first time in 2018.

HUMBERT TAKES

SECOND ATP TITLE

Young Frenchman Ugo Humbert claimed his second ATP title on Sunday with a straight-sets victory over Australian Alex de Minaur in the European Open final in Antwerp.

The 22-year-old, who also won the Auckland Open in January, raced through the opening set before taking a second-set tie-break to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4).

Eighth seed De Minaur, who reached this year’s US Open quarter-finals, is without an ATP title since September 2019.

Humbert is set to rise from 38th in the world rankings to number 32, boosting his chances of being seeded at Grand Slam tournaments next year.

His best effort at a Slam was a run to the 2019 Wimbledon last 16. — AFP