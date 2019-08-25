Zubair SEC to hold Tajribati session on ‘opportunities for SMEs in SEZ Duqm’

Muscat, AUG 25 – With an intention to maximise the participation of aspiring entrepreneurs in developmental projects of the country, Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC) has planned a discussion session on ‘opportunities for SMEs in Special Economic Zone of Duqm (SEZD) at Duqm’ as part of the Centre’s monthly dialogue initiative “Tajribati” The ‘Tajribati’ session will be held on 28 August 2019 at Bait Al Zubair hosting AbdulAziz Mohammed al Hinai, Partnership and Development Director, Special Economic Zone Authority at Duqm (SEZAD) as key speaker.

The session will be moderated by reputable writer and journalist Hamoud Ali al Touqi, chief editor of Al Waha and Souq Al Mal magazines. It will be open to members of Zubair SEC and non-member owners of small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs. The session will offer SMEs an overview of the Special Economic Zone of Duqm and help them become acquainted with the business opportunities available there. Through engagement with SMEs, the session aims to encourage them to participate in the overall development of the local economy and provide them an outline of requirements to start a business there.

The ‘Tajribati’ series serves as a unique platform to connect industry experts with start-up owners and new entrepreneurs to exchange views, discuss common challenges and share best practices. The ‘Tajribati’ discussion series organised by Zubair SEC, a social responsibility initiative of The Zubair Corporation, is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises through transparent dialogue, advocacy, and networking.

The monthly Tajribati discussion sessions have been gaining very good momentum year on year. Members and non-members keenly await the session to share insight with their fellow entrepreneurs, discuss matters of concern, share knowledge and experience, and network in a friendly constructive atmosphere.

