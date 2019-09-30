Zubair SEC hosts meet up for SME-Support programmes

Zubair Small Enterprises Centre (Zubair SEC), and in collaboration with Business Incubators and Accelerators Company (BIAC) in KSA, hosted a meeting for SME support organisations, which was attended by a number of organisations and programmes from the Sultanate and neighbouring countries.

BIAC through Badir Programme for technology incubators runs such meet ups every quarter in different countries in the region, and Zubair SEC has been actively attending for the past few years, and hence hosted the meet up in its fourth round. The meet up, an initiative by Badir, aims at creating dialogue amongst SME support organisations and share experiences and insight in supporting startups and SMEs. It also seeks to create synergies and collaboration between the various SME and entrepreneurship support programmes in the region, which will enhance opportunities for SMEs to access different neighbouring markets and achieve cross-selling amongst themselves.

