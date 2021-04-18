Ziyech puts Chelsea in FA Cup final

City’s hopes of historic quadruple trophy win end

The only goal of the match scored by Hakim Ziyech, was enough to see the London side march into the FA Cup final for the fourth time in five years. It also ended Manchester City’s hopes of a historic quadruple trophy win. They had four major trophies available to them at this stage of the season.

Chelsea coach, Thomas Tuchel, whose side have lost just two matches in 19 since he took charge at the end of January, said: “It was a very, very strong performance and I’m very happy for my team, very proud they performed at this level. We deserved the lead, we deserved to win and could even have been a goal better.”

He added: “I strongly believe that some clubs have this aura and this energy to be in finals, and Chelsea obviously has it. If you’re at a club that’s regularly in finals you feel it. I don’t know if it sharpens the mentality or if it’s the other way around. But you feel Chelsea are used to playing finals.”

Chelsea began in quick passing style and could have taken the lead as early as the 6th minute when Ziyech put the ball in the net only to be ruled slightly off side. They had the better of the goalless first half, attacking at every opportunity and should have scored. Reece James’ 20-yard shot went a little wide and then Ben Chilwell, who had time to control the ball, mis-hit a wonderful cross from James.

City lifted their game at the start of the second half but ten minutes into it, Chelsea took the lead with a beautifully crafted goal. Mason Mount started the move inside his own half and found Timo Werner moving behind the City defence. The German received a perfect long pass and crossed to Ziyech who had sprinted through the middle. Ziyech found the pass slightly behind but did well to stretch the left leg and hook the ball in.

Chelsea remained in control and should have scored moments later when Ruben Dias misjudged a high ball which left Ziyech clear in front of goal but the Moroccan scuffed his shot and Steffan saved well with his legs. City applied further pressure towards the end, Raheem Stirling shot over the bar from close range and Rodrigo’s header was saved by Arrizabalaga in added time.

City coach, Pep Guardiola, said: “It was a tight game. We were not able to win. Congratulations Chelsea. Chelsea is a top side. With the number of new players that came to Chelsea this season, this can happen.”

Guardiola defended the several team changes he made. “Who is saying we don’t pay attention to this competition? We respect the FA Cup. We only had two days to recover after Wednesday and a very long three-hour train journey. We play to win every game and these players here deserved to play. What we have achieved is incredible. We haven’t had a free midweek for an eternity.”