Zeeshan, Mudassar power Assarain

MUSCAT: A superb unbeaten century by Zeeshan Maqsood and magnificent 6 for 29 by Mudassar Riaz powered Assarain to an emphatic 152-run victory

against IT Works in a Premier Division game at Oman Cricket’s grassy ground 1 in Amerat on Friday.

Batting first, Assarain landed in a spot of bother, struggling at 64 for 4 in the first 15 overs before Zeeshan (100 off 106) started to turn the game back in their favour in his own solid way. A 96-run fifth wicket partnership with Muhammed Nadeem (50 off 73) provided Assarain the impetus they needed as they went on to score 276 for 7 in 50 overs. Nester Dhamba picked up 3 for 54 while Rana Naeem took 2 for 18. IT Works found a monster in Mudassar who ran through their batting with a six-wicket haul leading to their dismissal for only 124 in the 40th over. Only Jibran Yousuf (36) and Hammad Mirza (35) made notable scores.

Brief scores (Premier Division): Assarain 276 for 7 in 50 overs (Zeeshan Maqsood 100 – 9×4, 2×6, Muhammed Nadeem 50 – 5×4, Shakeel Ahmed 37 – 1×4, 4×6; Nester Dhamba 3-54, Rana Naeem 2-18) bt IT Works 124 all out in 39.4 overs (Jibran Yousaf 36 – 4×4, Hammad Mirza 35 – 3×4, Mudassar Riaz 6-29) by 152 runs.

