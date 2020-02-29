Features 

Zebronics launches home automation camera

Oman Observer

Zebronics launched a new home automation smart camera that comes with WiFi, pan, tilt, digital zoom and AI priced at Rs 3,599 (approx $50). “Surveillance in and around your premises is a must these days, but now with home automation camera monitoring what is happening inside your house is fairly accessible with a touch on your phone. We feel that our journey into home automation camera is just the beginning, there is a lot more to come in our home automation range,” Sandeep Doshi, Director, Zebronics said in a statement. The camera comes with connectivity for LAN/WiFi/Hotspot and has a Micro SD card slot that supports up to 512 GB of memory for capturing/recording your data.

