Zawawi, ARTT make winning start to T20 League

MUSCAT: Riding on Nishad K’s excellent all-round show, Zawawi Powertech beat Awtad International by two wickets in A Division’s T20 League game at OC Turf 2 in Amerat on Saturday.

Nishad was outstanding with the ball, taking 3 for 14 in his four-over spell, restricting Awtad to a modest 102 for 6 in 20 overs. Prabhakaran Kannan claimed 2 for 17.

Zawawi took a slow and steady route to victory, scoring 104 for 8 in 19.2 overs as Nishad top-scored with 33. Annermon Abdulrehman bagged 3 for 12.

Zeeshan bowls ARTT to victory

Earlier in the morning, Zeeshan Siddiqui’s 3 for 18 was the highlight of Arabian Region Travel and Tourism’s (ARTT) exciting 6-run victory against Basta CT in another A Division T20 match at OC Turf 2.

ARTT posted 145 for 8 on the board, Bilal Asim top-scoring with 28 and Pranav Mehta contributing 23. Najeeb Shaheer claimed 3 for 25 while Shahid mehmood took 2 for 16.

Basta paid the price for batting slowly, leaving itself an improbable task of scoring 30 off the final over. However, Malik Alikhan (24 not out off 10 balls) brought it within 6 runs of victory before Basta ran out of overs, scoring 139 for 9. Chirag was its main scorer with a fine 50. Zeeshan was the pick of ARTT bowlers with a three-wicket haul while veteran Ahmed Khan took 2 for 21.

Sultan stars in E&Y win

Sultan Ahmed’s outstanding all-round performance powered Ernst and Young to a sensational one-run win over ACT in an A Division 50-over League game at OC Turf 2 on Friday.

Sultan and Alkesh Joshi bowled exceptionally well, taking three wickets each as ACT was dismissed for 225 in the 38th over. Opener Hafiz Irfan top-scored with 71-ball 86. Sultan led the chase with a solid 54 whereas Shahid Naseem struck 45 as E&Y chased down the total with two balls to spare, scoring 226 for 9. Rajesh Devashya, Muhammed Zeeshan and Toseef Ul Hassan all bagged two wickets each.