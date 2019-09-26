Zaman looks for best combination for AHF Junior Cup

Oman national hockey team’s head coach Tahir Zaman stated he is looking at finding a good combination for the junior team ahead of the AHF Junior Men’s Cup in December.

Speaking on the sidelines of the HM Cup draw ceremony, Zaman felt the upcoming Test series against Pakistan would be a step in the direction of building a strong team.

“Pakistan senior team will be fielding their best players as they are preparing for their Olympic qualifier against Netherlands. That will be an advantage for us to hone our skills. Our campaign has started from today and the main target is to have a good combination till we participate in the AHF Junior Men’s Cup in December. Things we have learnt from the Kazakhstan tournament. We will try to work it out. We’ll see where we stand after playing these games in Pakistan and Bangladesh. I’m sure before AHF Cup we will be able to build up a good team that can qualify for the Junior Asia Cup,’’ he added.

The Oman junior team will leave for Lahore on September 30th and play matches against the Pakistan senior team on October 1st, 2nd, 4th and 5th.

“It will be immense pressure games for the players. I could see the negative side of it that if we lose the games by big margins, it can be a demoralising aspect for the boys. I will prepare them for that because they need to believe in their strengths and put their best efforts while playing against Pakistan.

We are looking into different aspects, the tactical understanding of the gameplan by playing different defending strategies.

And ultimately attacking strategies, focus on small targets to get maximum penalty corners and maximum opportunities to score goals. I’m sure the boys will definitely learn from these aspects.

Zaman also delved on the takeaways from the Kazakhstan tournament and the game which they lost to the Kazakhs.

“If I have to specifically speak about that game. After the third goal was scored by Kazakhstan, we could not start the game since only five seconds were left. By knowing that time is running away, the pressure makes the team vulnerable. They need to show better defensive balance in the upcoming matches,’’ the coach stated.

The Oman colts will also play a six-match Test series against Bangladesh junior team on October 8th, 9th, 11th, 12th, 14th and 15th in Dhaka.

Zaman also exuded confidence about his boys’ chances in the AHF Junior Men’s Cup, which will act as qualifier for the Junior Asia Cup.

“We know China, Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong, Singapore and Sri Lanka might be playing. We are preparing for the tournament believing that we will be able to qualify for the Asia Cup,’’ he said.

And talking about the Junior Asia Cup itself, Zaman stated it will obviously be a tough challenge.

“With the likes of India, Pakistan, South Korea in the fray it will be a very tough tournament. However, looking at the broader perspective, this experience will help the junior players when they replace some of the senior players in the national team,’’ the 1994 World Cup winning player of Pakistan, said.

Zaman was hopeful and positive about the young crop of players coming through the line for Oman and felt they needed guidance.

“There are some very skillful players. They need to learn disciplined hockey. They have played hit and run hockey at the club level and individual play hockey. There is too much harshness in their game which they need to get rid of and make good decisions in pressure situations. They need more experience in international matches. It’s not a big pool of players we have. Some of the junior players who have played in the senior team like Rashad al Fazari can be of immense help. Rashad’s experience is helping the junior boys. There is a semi-professional touch in the team now,’’ Zaman explained.

The coach also felt the temperament of the players can get stronger only when they play more matches against tough opponents.

“We need continuity of the year calendar, a four-year plan and a huge budget to make sure that the national team plays a certain number of international matches. That is what is required to bring about more confidence and better temperament. We are trying our best,’’ he added.

