Zain Group buoys Omantel’s 2020 revenues

Majority Omani government-owned Omantel reported group revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 of RO 2.513.4 billion compared to RO 2.592 billion for the corresponding period 2019.

The lion’s share came from its subsidiary, the Kuwait-based regional mobile telecommunications group Zain, which contributed revenues of RO 1.991 billion. Omantel’s domestic revenues reached RO 533.1 million compared to RO 554.3 million for the corresponding period 2019.

Revenues growth achieved in mobile postpaid, fixed broadband, data services, ICT, wholesale international business and device revenues have contributed in managing the revenue for the year 2020, despite a fall in prepaid revenue due to challenging market conditions, said the telecom operator in its Board of Directors’ report for year 2020.

The Group achieved an after tax net profit of RO 229 million compared to RO 299.7 million in 2019. Omantel’s domestic operation recorded a net profit of RO 77.3 million, which is a marginal decline in comparison to year 2019 performance.

“Effective management of sales activities along with proactive cost optimisation measures taken by the management has positively contributed in minimising the overall impact by achieving a 12 per cent reduction in operating and administrative expenses YoY,” the report said.

The Group’s total operating expenses decreased to RO 2.0978 billion compared to RO 2.111.5 billion for the corresponding period 2019, a decrease of 0.7 per cent. Omantel (domestic operation) managed to reduce its operating and administrative expenses by 12 per cent YoY, which is mainly resulting from the cost optimisation measures, it noted.

Omantel’s Board has recommended a dividend of 55 bz per share which will be subject to the approval of AGM. The payout ratio is 61.6 per cent of the Group Profit.

The total domestic subscriber base as of December 2020 (including mobile and fixed businesses) was 3.3 million (excluding mobile resellers) compared to 3.4 million of the corresponding period of the previous year, recording a decline of 3.4 per cent over the last period. Total subscriber base with mobile resellers reached 3.9 million.

Zain Group revenues recorded a drop of 3 per cent and reached RO 1.991 billion as of December 2020 compared to the corresponding period revenues of RO 2.045 billion. EBITDA stands at RO 823 million, recording a decline of 8 per cent. Net profit stands at RO 255 million compared to RO 306 million of the previous period.

“Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic activity due to lockdowns and travel bans across all Zain markets, impacted Group’s revenue by RO 161m for the full year. To counter the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on Zain Group financials, management proactively took decisive cost optimisation measures in areas such as contracts renegotiation, and management of cash flows that succeeded in reducing operational expenses by RO 65 million,” the report said.

Total customer base of Zain Group decreased by 3.4 per cent to 47.8 million compared to 49.5 million of the previous period.