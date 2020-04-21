Youths develop e-ventilator to fight virus

Muscat: Sonnaa Oman or Oman Makers Centre, based at Muscat Innovation Complex of The Research Council (TRC), has developed a digital artificial respiration device by simulating a ventilation system approved in the Sultanate’s government hospitals.

The new system was developed after seeking the advice of specialists in the health sector, including engineers and

doctors. It simulates all the details and configuration of the existing system.

The model has been subjected to additional tests over the past weeks to ensure its smooth functioning prior

to the start of the production of similar systems.

Suleiman al Saqri, of Oman Makers Centre (OMC), said that the initiative comes in conjunction with national efforts to contain COVID-19 pandemic. He pointed out that the new system differs in its design from the manual system through the addition of globally approved standards in quality and efficiency of performance.

OMC puts safety on top of its priorities, said Al Saqri, hoping that the new system will be a precursor in the growth of a local culture of innovation to be espoused by national cadres in addressing challenges. He added that the prototype proved to be a success as a practical, safe and reliable device.

OMC, or Sonnaa Oman, is one the leading national projects set up through a strategic partnership between TRC, the Public Authority for Privatization & Partnership and other partners.

Sonnaa Oman occupies an area of 1,500 square metres and it is supplied with state-of-the-art equipment. It is run by Omani youths. — ONA