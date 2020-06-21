Youth ICT Lab kicks off

The Ministry of Technology and Communication’s (MTC) Main Technological Innovation Committee for Combating COVID-19, in cooperation with the youth development sector of the 10th 5-Year Plan implemented by the Supreme Council for Planning, organised on Sunday the Youth ICT Lab. The days-long event will discuss opportunities for young Omanis in crafting ICT based solutions designed to help local economic sectors addressed challenges posed by the pandemic.

Using online channels, a number of youth working groups are focused on three main sectors: education, services and health. They will propose innovative digital solutions to enhance community participation in these sectors.

Eng Zaid bin Abdullah al Salmani, Head of the Youth Sector Development Group at the 10 Five-Year Plan, spoke about the importance of this lab, and introduced the tenth five-year plan as it is the first implementation plan for Oman 2040 vision.

Dr Salim bin Sultan al Ruzaiqi, CEO of the Ministry of Technology and Communications, stated, “We believe that youth have a great role in the development of various sectors, including the information and communications technology sector, and this cannot be realized without the youth active involvement, hence, we, at MTC, welcome the innovators and their initiatives through many projects, among which : Sas Center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Sas Center for Mobile Apps Development and Sas Center for Entrepreneurship.”

Thuraiya bint Muhammad al Harthi, member of the Main Technological Innovation Committee for Combating COVID-10, said: “The committee organizes and directs the specialized national capabilities to provide innovative ICT solutions to address the novel coronavirus in the field of rapid diagnostic and epidemiological investigation, provision of medicine and remote health care in addition to providing health and medication supplies and prevention solutions, and will work to strengthen quarantine procedures, social distancing and finding a unified mechanism to enhance social solidarity.”