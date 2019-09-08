Youth committee holds workshops

MUSCAT, SEPT 8 – The National Youth Committee organised a workshop to evaluate its programmes, projects and activities during the nine-month period from December 2018 to August 2019. Speaking on the occasion Sami bin Salem al Kharousi, Chairman of the Committee, stressed on the need for such workshops that will help review the progress of the projects. “This is a platform where members of the committee and other stakeholders can discuss the challenges that the Omani youth face and find out ways to strengthen them through different programmes”, he said. The workshop had different brainstorming sessions to discuss the performance of the committee using SWOT methodology (Strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges). These Workshops are carried out periodically to get acquainted with the latest developments of the committee’s work and develop it in line with the aspirations of the Omani youth.

