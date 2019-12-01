Youngsters form group for sustainable development

Two youngsters have created One Oman, a volunteering group geared towards supporting Oman’s sustainable development goals.

According to founders, Ali al Rahma and Alena Dique, One Oman aims to empower talented youth in Oman by hosting events, as well as raising awareness about the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) among the youth.

Dr Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy, Deputy Chairman of the Supreme Council for Planning, said during Oman’s Voluntary National Review, “In the pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), the Sultanate has relied on broad community participation at national and local levels,” adding that, “panels and workshops for the SDGs constantly seek the support of people living in Oman to help create a brighter future.”

Ali said the One Oman is run by youth, for the youth and all who can benefit from this inclusive platform. It is Oman’s first UN sustainable goals platform.

He added, “The youth are the leaders of tomorrow, and the Omani government is promoting youth development and Sustainable Development simultaneously. The youth in Oman are also contributing widely with their efforts and are aware of sustainability. One Oman is an opportunity for them to really put their ideas into action,” he added.

Alena said that the SDGs can be seen as a global guideline in accordance with Oman Vision 2040 goals to further enhance human development and assist organisations perform sustainably for people and the planet.

She added, “It is a platform that is powered by youth and open to everyone. The heart of this community is truly in bringing together the experiences of the knowledgeable.”

According to Ammar al Nuaimi, media lead, One Oman has begun working on raising awareness about the SDGs and also how well Oman is doing as per the different indicators, “explaining the positive steps Oman is already taking towards fulfilling them and what more can be done”.

