Young travellers reviving heritage

By Staff Reporter

MUSCAT: The youth of Oman through the efforts of the National Youth Committee are being empowered to be the country’s allies in reviving heritage as well as become community influencers for heritage and tourism.

From 2016 till today, the National Youth Committee has implemented six strategic programs intending to advance youth participation and develop knowledge, skills, and capabilities aside from providing them with opportunities to participate in planning and implementing a wide range of activities that enhance their role in community service and become a positive influence.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Young Traveler Project — Explore Oman is one of these programs whose primary goal was to activate the youth to help promote internal tourism movement in partnership with all institutions concerned with the tourism sector.

NYC exerts real efforts at sharpening the skills of young people at managing activities, exploratory tours through training, and providing knowledge and information of tourist, archaeological, historical, and environmental place. It also provides them with practical field experience to enable them in dealing with various conditions on the ground and encouraging them to document their experiences in trips through articles, photos, and videos and share them through the electronic committee portal.

Ismail Al Shehi, head of the Hayking Musandam team, said: “The young traveller project gave me an opportunity to learn to draw mountain path signs. I also benefited from the workshops that the project held in the field of first aid in addition to the training workshops on how to put day and night signs in the mountain paths.”

The adventurer Juma Al Shukaili, head of Majan team for the Free Walk said, “Hiking is not only a hobby, as it is a pattern of life to me. It is a pillar to gain, develop, and invest the capabilities and energies of youth, to support tourism and preserve the ancient cultural heritage, that would in return revive the natural wealth in Oman.“

Saleh al Habsi, Head of Challenging Adventures Team said, “The Traveller Project is a big boost to hiking in the Sultanate through the plans and activities it includes to help youth. I am honoured to join such courses to learn the professional way to mark the paths in the mountains. Marking the paths would help in the long term as other travellers will be guided by these marks. This will also enrich hiking in the mountains of this country.

As for the explorer Ahmed Al Rahbi, “The young traveller project is the real breakthrough in which the committee was able to adopt youth ideas and implement them, starting by collecting a database of civil hiking teams. The second profitable step is holding training workshops in documenting and marking a set of paths for hiking in the Sultanate and collecting a larger set of information on these tracks. my participation in the project gave me a great opportunity to share information and transfer experiences to the rest of the teams to organize this national work.”