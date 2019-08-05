Young Omani water researchers shortlisted for prestigious award

MEDRC Water Research has announced the names of nine young Omani researchers, shortlisted as finalists for the ‘Omani Young Water Researchers Award, 2019. The high-profile award celebrates the world-class water research being conducted by young Omani students at undergraduate and postgraduate level in universities both in Oman and abroad.

The shortlisted students for the Omani Young Water Researchers Award 2019 are:

Postgraduate Category: Faisal al Marzouqi, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU), Saleh al Saidi, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Ahmed al Mazrouai, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU).

Undergraduate Category: Abdulaziz al Hajri, International Maritime College Oman (IMCO), Husna al Salmi, The University of Adelaide and Mouza al Ruqaishy, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU)

Wastewater Research Prize sponsored by Haya Water: Wafa al Maamari, National University of Science and Technology (NUST), Younis al Aamri, Sultan Qaboos University (SQU) and Raiya al Hashmi, National University of Science and Technology (NUST).

The nine young students secured their place on the shortlist after being called upon to present their project and defend their research findings to a judging panel made up of the foremost water experts in Oman.

“Thanks to the support of our partners, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Oman, OMZEST and now HAYA Water, we have an important annual celebratory event that allows us to showcase the world-class water research being conducted by young Omani researchers. MEDRC is committed to supporting these young academics as they look for solutions to the challenge of fresh water scarcity,” said Ciarán Ó Cuinn, Center Director, MEDRC Water Research.

First launched by MEDRC Water Research in 2017, the Award aims to recognize the valuable contributions of young Omani researchers whose work has, or has the potential to make a positive impact on the water sector in Oman. The annual event is held under the Auspices of the Public Authority for Water (Diam) and focuses on water research conducted in the following specified areas: Water management, Wastewater treatment and reuse, Water Treatment Technologies, Desalination and/or related environment research and Non-revenue water.

Previous winners of the award include Manal al Balushi (Middle East College, winner 2017), Abdullah al Balushi, (University of Nebraska-Lincoln, postgraduate winner, 2018) and Azza Khalfan Darwish al Subhi (International Maritime College of Oman, undergraduate winner 2018)

Supported by the Omar Zawawi Establishment LLC and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Muscat, the winners will be presented with a winner’s medal, certificate of achievement, and an international trip to attend a water conference in the Netherlands. Haya Water joined the list of supporting partners this year and have sponsored a special prize for the best research project on the topic of wastewater, where the winner will receive a trip to Jordan to attend an international conference on wastewater.

Winners will be announced at an official ceremony held at MEDRC Water Research in September.

