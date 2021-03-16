Young Omani introduces Sultanate to eco-friendly charcoal

The discovery of coal as a source of energy drove humanity into an unprecedented era paving the way for many of the modern developments that shaped the Industrial Revolution. But that massive growth and expansion also posed a great threat to the world as eventually, we discovered that that the use of coal causes enormous carbon emission that destroys the planet.

As of today, mankind has been busy looking for alternative energy sources, ones that are sustainable and leave a lesser carbon footprint.

As with coal, humans also looked for substitutes. From coal mines, wood became an alternative thus our used of friendlier charcoal.

Locally, young Omani entrepreneur Abdulaziz al Kalbani introduced a charcoal product line that is environment-friendly by using ovens that convert wood wastes into charcoal.

“The factory’s innovative ovens char all palm waste without burning them (in an environment-friendly way) in order to produce high-quality charcoal. By using these ovens, we were able to preserve a large amount of the materials with lesser emissions made during the manufacturing process,” he said.

Al Kalbani said that their manufacturing system includes a purifier that lessens the smoke from the production processes — something which he is proud to share is a practical application of a circular economy benefitting the environment and financially profitable at the same time.

Such innovation is important for the environment because, according to the FAO, the annual greenhouse gas emissions from coal-making processes are estimated at 24.1 gigatonnes.

As the first CEO of a factory that specialises in recycling wood waste, Abdulaziz said that he has customised many of the machines used by the factory thereby increasing production capacity to 1152 tonnes of natural coal of various kinds.

The project obtained a patent for the technologies used in the factory, as well as obtained the intellectual property for the method of producing special charcoal and the materials used in it. It, also, won the award for the best small project owner in the GCC in 2019.

As of today, the factory produces four types of charcoals. One of them is “special barbecue charcoal” which comes in cylindrical briquettes.

“It is characterized by its longevity, rapid flammability and provides high temperature compared to the traditional charcoal available in the market,” he said.

The factory also produces regular charcoals, incense charcoals and scented charcoals.

“We had been in charcoal-production business for seven years. Charcoals produced in the factory are free of any chemicals that may harm the environment, and they also contain a natural substance that improves the soil after use,” he shared.

“We have a great desire to dramatically double the production line, add new innovative machines that serve the production line significantly, and open other factories in different areas of the Sultanate. Soon we will open two new factories belonging to the same company, and we also have an idea to use solar energy to run these factories,” Al Kalbani said.

Supported by different institutions and individuals in Oman like the Industrial Innovation Center, Al Raffd Fund, and Oman Environmental Service holding company, Al Kalbani said, “There is a very high demand for our products because of their high quality and reasonable price.”

Purchases and requests can be made through phone numbers +968 92050466 and +968 97853579.

For updates and access to some of Abdulaziz’s work, he can be followed on Twitter through his account @Abdulaziz_Oman1.