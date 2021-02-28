Young Omani gardener shares some secrets to effectively raise garden plants

BY RUQAYA AL KINDI

Born in a family who loves gardening and agriculture, 24-year-old Omani Hiba al Husaini didn’t automatically inherit her elder’s passion for crops and plants.

“The love for gardening developed in 2018 when I started watching gardening shows and reading books on agriculture. It is when my mind opened up to the idea,” she said.

So far, Hiba learned that gardening in Oman takes resilience and adaptation as some variety can only grow in a specific season. It is important to know the condition of the country in order to be a successful gardener. Whatever learnings she acquires, she usually shares on her Instagram @hiba.garden.

“Agriculture in Oman is divided into two periods. The first period starts in September while the second period begins in February,” she said.

In the first period, she shared, “We start to plant crops that grow in the warm temperature. Crops include tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, pumpkins, cucumbers, corn, herbs and seasonal flowers. During winter, usually in October, we start planting cabbage, cauliflower, peas and other crops that prefer cold weather.”

They also plant watermelon, melon, peanuts, okra and many others depending on the best season. For those just starting in home gardening, she recommends planting lettuce, radish, potatoes, sunflowers, tomatoes, cilantro, watercress and beetroot as they are usually easy to care for.

Hiba pointed out that there are plants however that can grow regardless of the season.

Other crops that farmers usually plant during warmer temperature includes parsley, kale, cummer spinach, and molokhia while on colder periods, they plant garlic, onions, cauliflowers, Brussel sprouts among others.

To start growing crops, you need to choose a suitable soil mixture, because the success of the plants is due to the soil mixture.

“You need, basically, 1/3 of the peat moss or poting oil +1/3 of perlite + 1/3 of compost and mix them well,” she said.

Often, “The mentioned mixture is fixed for pots, while for agricultural land, we only need to fertilize it from time to time, whether with organic fertilizers or nutrients,” she added.

People who prefer to grow crops using seeds need seedlings or small pots, soil (peat moss or poting oil), seeds, and water.

“You start by filling the seedlings with soil about 1/3 of it, then put the seed in the middle and follow that by covering it again with soil then finally irrigating it,” she said.

She noted that this is the well-known method when seeding but farmer needs a larger pot for seedlings or planting large seeds. She added that some seeds, also, spread their roots very quickly and need to be transferred to the open soil faster because they cannot tolerate the small pots, these seeds include pumpkin, zucchini, cucumber, sunflowers, peas, etc.

Plants that can be planted on pots include tomatoes, peppers, eggplant, strawberries, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli and herbs as they grow slower and don’t need large space.

There are types that should not be planted as seeds example, coriander, parsley, and dill . These plants preferably need to be scattered on wider gardens without transplanting. As for carrots and beets, it is also preferable to scatter them because transplantation in pots distorts the shape of the formed head.

For those without big gardens, Hiba said there are alternatives such as using smart and wooden pots.

“These alternatives are very excellent for transplantation because they are characterized by rapid drainage of excess water and also allow the roots to expand inside them comfortably,” she explained.

She advises the farmers to know the appropriate sizes for each type of plant (seasonal vegetables). She explained that the farmer needs 5 gallons (for only one vegetable, herbs, or flowers), 7 gallons (for growing leaves or for one plant), 10 gallons (for one pepper, tomato, or eggplant).

“15 gallons (for potatoes, pumpkin, zucchini, or cucumber), 20 Gallons (for watermelon, pumpkin, cantaloupe, and more than one plant of tomatoes, peppers, and eggplant),” she added. She noted that larger pots are more suitable and excellent for healthy plant growth.

Irrigation is one of the main tasks that the farmer must also perform. “Watering the plant is done moderately, meaning not to drown the plant with water and not let it dry for long days because the result is the death of the plant, slow growth, or lack of good production. When the humidity is high (too much water) the roots rot and the plant dies,” she said.

“Therefore, you must pay attention to the pots and make sure that they have drainage holes at the bottom. When the soil is left dry for long days, this affects the size of the plant and its fruits,” she warned.

Choosing the right place for planting is also crucial and it always due to the sunrise and the location of the chosen land.

Hiba said that location is also important. If you are leaving in a complex, it is important to look at the structure of the building.

‘If you have neighbours on two sides of your property, this is good as the buildings will act as a barrier to block the winds and the changing weather of the seasons,” she said.

Hiba noted that it is important to know which plants need longer hours in the sun and which needed cooler temperature or shade.

“There is a rule that says that any plant from which we harvest the fruits like pumpkin, tomatoes, peppers, eggplant and others need about 6 to 8 hours “long sun hours”. In contrast, any plant from which we harvest leaves needs fewer sun hours, such as lettuce, cabbage, radish, and herbs, and these hours are about 3 to 4 hours,” she shared.

Even before beginning to plant, Hiba said it is also ideal to know the different kind of seeds where are heirloom, hybrid or GMOs.

“Heirloom seeds are seeds inherited from one generation to another. After every harvest, some of these seeds are stored for replanting the next season. These seeds are distinguished by excellent production and very wonderful taste,” she explained.

Hybrids seeds, on the other hand, are the result of the hybridization of two pure strains of the plant to obtain certain features, for example, disease resistance, high yield, or high-temperature resistance. But on the other hand, the seeds cannot be collected as they will not grow like the original.

Genetically modified seeds, Hiba said, have had their genetics added or modified. And sometimes the source of these seeds is another organism such as bacteria. This requires the presence of special laboratories and scientists specializing in this field.

“Hybrids and heirloom are the popular varieties being used. Hybrids are always distinguished by the presence of a coloured layer on them, while the heirloom ones are without colours,” she noted.

Hiba added that they are always available in the nurseries and stores that sell seeds and agricultural tools, but recently it has started to be available in electronic stores such as organic_crops.om.