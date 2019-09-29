Young GCC drivers wind up intensive camp at OAA

Coming from a backdrop of following the Formula One race in Bahrain, young Talal Beshara has got a clinical and professional approach when it comes to motor sports.

The Bahraini, who “gave it his 100 per cent” to the different tasks from expert instructors under the International Automobile Federation (FIA), clinched the top spot for best performing trainee at the GCC Young Drivers Academy camp which concluded in Muscat on Saturday.

Fifteen aspiring motor sports drivers successfully completed the three-day intensive training camp organised by Oman Automobile Association (OAA) with support of FIA.

Kyle Kumaran from UAE took the second spot and Oman’s Ammar al Harthi finished third in the best-performing list.

Congratulating the participants, OAA Chairman Brigadier (Retd) Salim bin Ali al Maskari said the OAA was pleased with the successful completion of the FIA event.

“We are happy to smoothly finish this important GCC training camp. Our team has worked hard along with the GCC federation representatives and instructors to provide all the sufficient facilities for the participants,” Al Maskari said.

He also thanked OAA President Lieutenant General Hassan bin Mohsin al Shraiqi, Inspector General of Police and Customs, for his whole-hearted support.

After the drift experience on the opening day with Oman’s drifting champion Refaat al Yahyai, the young drivers tasted the rally experience with Omani rally driver Mohammed al Mazroui on the second day on Friday. The day also included a fitness evaluation session conducted by Gareth Davison from Ulster University.

The final day’s session focused on karting. Guy Sheffield explained the karting terminology and rules to the participants who also had a two-hour track session later at the OAA Muscat Speedway.

AMMAR HAS NEW TASK

Talal Beshara, who had finished second in the last edition of YDA event, expressed happiness after claiming the top spot in Oman edition.

“I thank my Bahrain federation, OAA and the instructors here for helping me learn many things and complete the training. I have been putting in my 100 per cent throughout the sessions,” Beshara said.

Local talent Ammar al Harthi said the training camp has changed his perception about racing. “Till now, I was racing for fun. But after the camp, I got real insight into how I should approach go-karting races,” Ammar said.

Second-placed Kyle Kumaran from Dubai said the YDA camp was a refreshing experience.

FIA project manager Andreja Prel from Emirates Motorsports Organisation said the camp intended to develop the overall knowledge about motor sports among the participants. “It was an interesting camp with many trainees strong in one field and weak in another area. Our aim was to improve the standard of upcoming drivers in the region,” she said.

Saudi girl Lamya Alhusail, the lone female driver in the camp, said she thoroughly enjoyed the sessions and learned several things.

“I am eager to take part in upcoming events to implement many things that I have learned at the camp. The session on fitness was really helpful,” Lamya said.

Instructors Andy Beaven and Osama al Buflasa said the overall level of the camp was satisfactory.

“It started at a slow pace. But after initial sessions, the participants showed improvement and we are happy that most of the trainees were able to grasp some key basics and guidelines about the sport,” Beaven from the United Kingdom said.

Bahraini instructor Osama said the OAA provided great facilities for the camp. He called on the young drivers to implement the knowledge they acquired in their future events.