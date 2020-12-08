Young Egyptian finds fortune in scorpions

Several years ago, a young Egyptian man abandoned his degree in archaeology to hunt scorpions in the country’s deserts and shores, extracting their venom for medicinal use. At just 25 years old, Mohamed Hamdy Boshta is now the owner of the Cairo Venom Company — a project housing 80,000 scorpions in various farms across Egypt as well as a range of snakes, also kept for their venom. Caught using a coloured UV light, the scorpions are exposed to a tiny electric current to stimulate the release of the venom, one gramme of which can produce between 20,000 and 50,000 doses of antivenom. — Reuters

Related