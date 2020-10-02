You can make it!

As we are embracing the new normal, it’s paramount to stay healthy while staying home as it pays a great deal to the health of the whole family. Some might find it quite easy while some feel it ‘difficult’ to change the lifestyle they have been following for ages.

The key word, however, is not to lose hope and emotionally down, instead, be stronger from both within and outside.

A certain amount of ‘fine tuning’ can help those who find it arduous to cause a shift. A cross section of people who spoke to the Observer admitted that they succeeded in fine tuning their lifestyle in order to save themselves and the society as a whole.

Dr Viresh Chopra of Oman Dental College urges certain steps to be followed in order to keep our beloved ones safe.

“Believe that ‘this too shall pass’. Forget politeness, and continue to avoid shaking hands and hugging. We can develop our own national greeting that involves no touching — a nod will suffice. Stay at home, call your GP, and do not attend if you have flu or any respiratory symptoms. Please come forward to report and embrace the new normal,” said Dr Viresh.

Additionally, one should continue to use prescribed hand washing methods, avoid touching your face, sneeze into the elbow, cough into tissues then dispose of them.

Anita Rajan, a home maker, vows on yoga as the medium that kept her healthy besides following the national safety measures.

“The best way to keep oneself healthy is to do yoga, especially ‘surya namaskar’ followed by bhastrika which means inhaling and exhaling. These are very effective to increase immunity. Drinking lots of fruit juice, mainly citrus fruit helps.”

Ponnu Vinay, an academician, recommends to do cardio on an empty stomach.

“Eat more of protein-based food like egg white or smoothies rich in iron, fibre and omega 3 fatty acid,” she said.

Take a teaspoon of honey mixed with turmeric. Then pour 1 cup of water, followed by adding 2 to 3 slices of onion, small pieces of ginger slices and add a bit of turmeric. Let it boil, then strain the onion and ginger and serve it hot. This will increase one’s immunity.

Try not to overeat, keep oneself hydrated and allow fresh air whenever possible, and go to bed on time and get up on time,” adds Ajay Raj, a media marketing executive.

Dilna Sujith, an executive with a leading company, advocates one to pray and think positive as you know that the entire world is now in panic mode, we should think positive and avoid negativity.

“What had to happen has happened, but keeping on lamenting or worrying about it will only attract negative energy and the virus will get stronger. So just continue to take precautions from our end and believe everything will be fine soon,” says Dilna.

Refrain from social media and or watch news just once a day to get an update, but don’t keep watching or reading the same news again. This phase too shall also pass.

And as many said, one should use his or her time for recreation and to speak to friends and relatives to whom we have not spoken for a long time. Use some time for your passions and build bridges between friends and relatives.

