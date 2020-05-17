Yoga and Ramadhan

Ramadhan is a total abstinence from all material pleasures from dawn to dusk and a person who fasts through the day will have priceless benefits to his mind, body and soul.

Fitness enthusiasts find it better to indulge themselves in some exercise in the evening after the Iftar (breaking the fast) in order to maintain their physical fitness.

But how about adding some breathing exercises that will complement the thirty day-long pursuit of perfect harmony of all the organs, both internal and external?

Technology and innovation have, undoubtedly, opened up a lot of avenues for adults and kids but at the same time it has taken over our time to reflect and introspect. Here comes the need of practicing yoga as a means of life.

“If yoga and fasting can go hand in hand, the advantages of them together will be amplified physically and mentally as Yoga can improve the immune system, balance body metabolism, and reduce stress and anxiety, complementing the fasting person”, says Anuradha Jayakumar, MSc Yoga QCI Level-2 and Yoga teacher.

Experts opine that Yoga is a natural booster which improves resistance and helps build a strong defense mechanism which in turn improves the body’s immunity.

“Yoga as a means encourages healthy habits. Children learn self-awareness through yoga which supports positive mental health in children”, says Prema Arun, Co founder of Yoga City, a fitness yoga studio in Qurm.

Practice of yoga during fasting is more beneficiary for beginners of fasting, especially children. They usually tend to have mild headache, get lethargic, become stressed and have mood swings and the like. For them, non-intense yoga is recommended during fasting.

“The sedentary lifestyle led by today’s kids leads to many health issues including bad posture. Most children are glued to the screen, making them overweight and obese. Yoga is a great way to improve one’s body posture.”

Yoga asanas (postures) help kids understand how different body parts work in sync with their breath to get the whole system together. This self-awareness helps them respect, love and take care of their body and food habits too.

It helps digestion as digestion gets slows down due to change in eating routine and Pranayama comes for the rescue and helps relieving the stress and in balancing the systolic and diostolic blood pressure.

Sun-salutation in low intensity can be practised with adequate intervals, and a few asanas and breathing techniques which help in body mechanism to function normally during fasting.

“Forward bending asanas help in cooling the body system, relaxes the heart and helps to pump the blood to brain in order to have good control over the mind. Yoga helps to balance the body and still the mind”, adds Anuradha who is also the Country Head of International Yoga Professionals (IYP) Oman.

Nadi shodhana Pranayama or the Alternative nostril breathing helps to regulate the body temperature, calms down the mind, brings an awareness to their body and helps in better sleeping.

This breathing technique can be practised between 8 to 12 rounds at any time.

It also helps in removing the sluggishness, revitalizes the body, enhances the mental function and for soothing the nervous system.