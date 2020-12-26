Yemen’s new govt sworn in after deal

SANAA: Yemeni President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi on Saturday swore in a new government that was formed thanks to a power-sharing deal brokered by Saudi Arabia last year. The 24-strong government announced last week includes members of the separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) as part of a bid to end a power struggle between loyalists to Hadi and secessionists.

Yemen has been locked in a devastating conflict since 2014. Members of the government were sworn in during a ceremony held in the Saudi capital Riyadh where Hadi is living.

The president called on the new government to act as one team and to prioritise addressing the country’s economic woes. The new government represents Yemen’s northern and southern areas with equal numbers of members from each region. “You are coming from different blocs and geographical areas, but let your main concern be first and foremost the country and its citizens,” Hadi told the members.

“We are in a new stage and depend on you to act as one team,” he added, according to Yemen’s state news agency Saba. The STC, formed in 2017, is backed by the UAE, while Hadi’s government is backed by Saudi Arabia. Both are part of a Saudi-led coalition formed in 2015 to fight the Ansar Allah fighters, who have taken control of Sanaa and other cities in northern Yemen since late 2014. — dpa

