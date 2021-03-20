Region World 

Yemen’s fighters attack oil facility

Oman Observer

Yemen’s Ansar Allah fighters said last week they had attacked a Saudi oil facility in the capital Riyadh amid a surge in attacks by the fighter group on Saudi Arabia which has confirmed the attack. An unnamed official at the Saudi Energy Ministry said a refinery in Riyadh had been subjected to a drone attack, Saudi Arabia’s state news agency SPA reported, without elaborating. The agency said the kingdom strongly condemned this “cowardly aggression” and that such attacks were aimed at the stability of energy supplies to the world and the global economy. No casualties or damage was reported. — dpa

