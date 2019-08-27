Yemeni govt forces seize south coastal city from separatists

Sanaa: Yemeni government forces seized control of the southern coastal city of Shoqra from the self-styled Southern Transitional Council (STC), an official said on Tuesday.

Sanad al Maisari, commander of the fifth brigade, said in a video posted on social media that government forces took full control of Shoqra city, located in the southern province of Abyan.

The STC is a political body pushing for the secession of southern Yemen from the north. While they are part of a Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting the Ansar Allah movement since March 2015, earlier this month the STC captured key institutions and the presidential palace in Aden, the temporary seat of the government.

STC forces also control areas in Abyan and the central Shabwa province.

Al Maisari in his video said the government forces are ready to head to Aden to recapture it, urging members of Security Belt forces to join the government forces affiliated with President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi.

The Security Belt forces are affiliated with the STC.

Meanwhile, clashes between the two sides are still ongoing in Zinjibar, Abyan’s provincial capital, captain Jalmud al Qamishi said. Clashes erupted in the city last week.

The turmoil in Aden opens a separate front in Yemen’s years-long civil war. — dpa

