Yemeni fighters turn to poetry

Shatha YAISH

Yemen’s Ansar Allah fighters, whose austere interpretation of the religion outlaws most forms of music, are increasingly turning to traditional poetry to woo support in a “soft war” against the coalition government.

Short-form poems, known as zawamil, are a much-loved part of Yemen’s tribal heritage, played or performed at weddings and other social occasions.

In the hands of the Ansar Allah fighters who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north, they have become a vehicle for martial music and propaganda against the government’s supporters.

Zawamil are popular across Yemen — in the government-held south as well as the fighter-held north.

But the fighters’ administration in Sanaa has invested greater effort in their production for propaganda purposes and has stepped up its output in recent months.

Six years after a Saudi-led military intervention pushed impoverished Yemen into a protracted war of attrition, the ground fighting has intensified with a bloody battle for the city of Marib, the government’s last significant toehold in the north.

The fighters believe their capture of the city and its surrounding oil fields would give them vital leverage in negotiations on ending the war — talks that US President Joe Biden says must start soon.

As the casualties have mounted, so too has the fighters’ production of patriotic-themed zawamil to inspire supporters to head to the front.

Earlier this year, they released a song called “Marib is ours”, composed by one of their most famous poets, Issa al Laith, and recorded by their own production company.

“Marib is ours, not for you hypocrites, who sold your religion and nation for (Saudi) riyals,” the lyrics say.

It and similar anthems lambasting the government as a puppet of Yemen’s wealthy neighbours dominate the air waves in fighter-held areas.

In addition to the millions of views on YouTube and SoundCloud, such compositions are regularly performed at weddings and at the traditional afternoon gatherings where Yemeni men talk politics.

According to Ahmed al Arami, executive director of the Arabia Felix Center for Studies, zawamil are “the only form of music which the Ansar Allah can allow”.

Since the current conflict erupted in 2014, the fighters have seized large swathes of the country in which they have imposed their strict rules on dress, gender segregation and entertainment.

The fighters are followers of the minority Zaidi faith, and prohibit all other forms of music.

This art form is to a large extent similar in its role and purpose to the spirited anthems of extremist groups in general, Arami said. A number of composers and vocalists in the fighter-held capital declined to speak to AFP about their poems.

But the propaganda value of zawamil is not lost on the fighters. A long article published on the website of their Al-Masirah television station described the short poems as an “intercontinental weapon” in their “soft war” against the government and its allies. — AFP