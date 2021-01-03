Yemeni airport reopens after deadly attack

SANAA: A main airport in Yemen’s southern city of Aden reopened on Sunday, less than a week after a powerful explosion left 26 people dead, according to a local security official.

The explosion, which also left over 100 people injured, took place on Wednesday shortly after a new Yemeni unity government arrived at the airport from Saudi Arabia. “The reopening of the airport was launched for flights after they had been suspended since Wednesday,” the official said.

Senior government officials, including the interior and transport ministers, attended the reopening ceremony, added the official.

Following the reopening, a flight by the Yemeni national carrier coming from the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, arrived at the airport, the official said without details.

There has been no claim of responsibility for Wednesday’s attack, which the government blamed on rebels. Aden has been Yemen’s temporary capital since Ansar Allah overran the capital, Sana’a, in late 2014 in a devastating power struggle. Yemen’s conflict has pushed the country to the brink of famine and wrecked its health facilities. — dpa

