Yemen govt declares Covid-19 emergency

Yemen’s internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. Yemen’s six-year war has restricted testing and reporting of Covid-19, but numbers of confirmed cases have risen rapidly since mid-February after levelling off from September to just a couple a day. Yemen’s emergency coronavirus committee reported 98 confirmed and 168 suspected infections on Monday. “The figures indicate a sharp rise in the number of people being admitted to healthcare facilities with severe symptoms,” Aid group Oxfam said. — Reuters

