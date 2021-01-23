Yellen nomination sails through Senate panel

WASHINGTON: The US Senate Finance Committee unanimously approved Janet Yellen’s (pictured) nomination as the first woman Treasury secretary, indicating that she will easily win full Senate approval, but Republicans called for her to work with them in developing economic policies.

The full Senate will vote on Yellen’s nomination on Monday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said, which would allow her to get to work promptly on President Joe Biden’s economic agenda.

Her nomination was approved 26-0 in the evenly split committee, with concerns expressed by Republicans about Biden’s ambitious plans for massive coronavirus relief spending, infrastructure investment and tax hikes failing to sway them against the former Federal Reserve chair.

“I have very strong disagreements with Dr Yellen on a number of her positions, particularly in the tax policy arena, but she has committed to us that she will work with us,” Republican Senator Mike Crapo said.

“And I think the strong vote on our side to support her today is an indication that we want to engage.”

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan and has pledged to invest $2 trillion in infrastructure, green energy projects, education and research to boost American competitiveness. — Reuters

Related