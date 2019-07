A spriritual leader prays as Tengger tribe members and local tourists climb the summit of Mount Bromo volcano to throw offerings from the summit or into the crater in Probolinggo, East Java, as part of the Yadnya Kasada Festival. During the annual Yadnya Kasada festival, the Tenggerese climb Mount Bromo, an active volcano, and seek the blessing from the main deity by presenting offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items. — AFP

