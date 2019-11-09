Science Tech 

Xiaomi air purifier with triple-layer filtration in India

Oman Observer

Refreshing its line-up of smart air purifiers, Chinese handset maker Xiaomi last week launched its new Mi Air Purifier 3 in India for Rs 9,999.
The device is currently available on Mi.com while the filter is available for Rs 2,199 on the shopping platform. The Mi Air Purifier 3 will also be available on Amazon India and Flipkart starting November 7. Essentially a successor to the Mi Air Purifier 2S which was launched last year the Mi Air Purifier 3 comes with features triple-layer filtration which includes a primary filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter. “The primary filter is responsible for intercepting large particles in the air (PM10 and above) while the true HEPA filter is capable of eliminating 99.97 per cent of small pollutants (PM2.5).

