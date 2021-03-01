WWTW’s Oman desert expedition in mid-October

Leading military charity, Walking With The Wounded (WWTW), has announced the delay of its upcoming desert expedition, The Grenadier Walk of Oman, to autumn.

The organisers are now aiming to hold the expedition in mid-October. This is to basically ensure the safety of the team and those around them.

The team members are Andy Phillips, Ben Gallagher, Ben McComb, Sean Gane, Brian O’Neill and David Adams. The team was slightly changed in December 2020 as Ashley Winter had to step back due to an injury and Ben Gallagher joined in his place.

The expedition was originally due to begin on February 18, 2020. The Grenadier Walk of Oman is the charity’s 6th international expedition, raising awareness and funds for WWTW’s employment, mental health and care coordination programmes for ex-military and their families.

Fergus Williams, CEO of WWTW, says: “While it is disappointing to announce a second delay to the Grenadier Walk of Oman expedition, we must follow government guidance both in the UK and Oman. The safety of the team and the support team is critical. The team will continue their training as we all look ahead to the new date in autumn 2021. I would like to thank the expedition partners in the UK and Oman for their ongoing support of WWTW and the Grenadier Walk of Oman.”

It will follow the journey of a group of six serving and ex-military personnel as they trek across the Omani desert in the footsteps of legendary British Army explorer Wilfred Thesiger ((1910-2003).

The team will walk 400km across the great sands, pulling a 100kg cart with limited provisions. Serving members of the Omani Armed Forces will also accompany the team.

Since the charity was founded in 2010, WWTW has organised and run ambitious expeditions to the North Pole, South Pole, Mount Everest, across Britain and the US to demonstrate the determination and skills of wounded ex-military. Each expedition incorporates teams of ex-servicemen and women with physical and mental injuries.