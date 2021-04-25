Wreckage of Indonesian submarine found

BALI: A missing Indonesian submarine has been found cracked apart on the seabed in waters off Bali, the military said Sunday, as it confirmed that all 53 crew perished in the disaster.

Authorities said that they received signals from the location more than 800 metres deep on Sunday morning. They had used an underwater submarine rescue vehicle supplied by Singapore to get visual confirmation of the KRI Nanggala 402.

More parts from the vessel were also retrieved, including an anchor and safety suits worn by crew members, they said.

“There were parts of KRI Nanggala 402 — it was broken into three pieces,” said Navy Chief of Staff Yudo Margono.

The discovery comes a day after the navy had first confirmed the retrieval of fragments from the submarine, including items from inside the vessel.

They had also declared that it had sunk, effectively ending any chance of finding survivors.

Among the earlier items recovered were a piece of the torpedo system and a bottle of grease used to lubricate periscopes. They also found a prayer mat commonly used in Indonesia.

Warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel had led a frantic search for the submarine since it disappeared this week during training exercises, hoping for a miracle rescue before its known oxygen reserves ran out.

But on Sunday, Indonesian military head Hadi Tjahjanto confirmed there was no chance of finding any of the crew alive.

“With deep sadness, I can say that all 53 personnel onboard have passed,” he told reporters.

Earlier Sunday, the relatives of First Lt Muhammad Imam Adi, a 29-year-old father of a young son, clung to hope.

“My wish now is that my son and all the crew can be found,” Adi’s father Edy Sujianto said from his home on Java island.

“My son had wanted to become a soldier since he was a child. That was his dream.” — AFP