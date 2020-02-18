World’s largest hotel franchising brand to open second property in Oman

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, the world’s largest hotel franchising company, is set to open its second property in the Sultanate of Oman in less than a year.

Ramada Encore by Wyndham Muscat Al Ghubra is expected next month. It comes on the heels of the opening of the Wyndham Garden Muscat Al Khuwair in December. Located on Sultan Qaboos Street, the new hotel boasts 143 modern rooms, state-of-the art leisure facilities with two swimming pools, steam rooms and saunas, as well as three food and beverage outlets.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, with a global presence of approximately 9,300 hotels in about 90 countries, continues to expand its hotel footprint across Europe, Middle East, Eurasia and Africa (EMEA), with important new openings and a series of new market entries over the past year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts also announced three new hotels in Dubai as part of the Deira Waterfront Development by Ithra Dubai, UAE which will also see the introduction of the Super 8 by Wyndham brand in the market. In India, the Company continues to make strides in the mid-market hospitality segment, with seven openings in 2019 across important locations such as New Delhi, Bangalore and Jaipur, amongst others.

Dimitris Manikis, President and Managing Director, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, EMEA said: “We are incredibly proud of our strong growth across the region in 2019 and look forward to building on this momentum in 2020 and beyond. The EMEA is one of the most diverse regions in the world, and with our wide hotel presence, significant diversity of brands entering new destinations, our expansion is key to deliver on our vision to make hotel travel possible for all, and ensure there is a Wyndham hotel to suit any traveller’s need visiting this vibrant region.”

