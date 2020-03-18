World’s largest crawler crane in action at Duqm Refinery site

Chinese leading specialist heavy lifting and transportation contractor, Sinopec Heavy Lifting & Transportation Co, Ltd (SLT), on Tuesday deployed the world’s largest crawler crane — its fully-owned XGC88000 machine — to lift into place a massive piece of equipment at the site of the Duqm Refinery Project.

The Diesel Hydrogenation Reactor, weighing 808 tonnes and towering some 45.7 metres in height, was hauled into place as part of the EPC-1 package of the multi-billion dollar refinery project. With the utilization of the 4,000-tonne capacity crane, history of sorts was created in Oman’s construction sector, said SLT in a statement.

There are totally 107 pieces of heavy equipment for Duqm Refinery EPC-1 package, of which 15 super heavy pieces will be lifted by the XGC88000. “This specific one time in place lifting of the Diesel Hydrogenation Reactor means the round of super heavy lifting works commences,” said the company.

The XGC88000 arrived in the Port of Duqm on February 25 — marking the maiden visit of the world’s largest crawler crane in Oman.

“On the occasion of the XGC88000’s first lifting operation in Oman, SLT would like to express its willingness to participate in ‘The Belt and Road’ initiative and other China-Oman cooperative projects. SLT is also committed to supporting diversified cooperation between China and Oman in the energy industry and contribute to the economic development of Oman,” it added.

