World’s first centre for traditional Arabic Islamic medicine to rise in Qatar

Doha, Qatar: It is envisioned as the world’s first centre for Traditional Arabic Islamic Medicine (TAIM), a wellness destination that will make Qatar’s Khasooma, a private coastal area north of the country, the haven of wellness enthusiasts.

Launched recently, Zulal Wellness Resort spreads across an area of 280,000 square metres and will feature a family-wellness resort of 120 elegant guestrooms and suites, and an adults-only resort of 60 suites and villas, catering to guests of all ages and needs.

Chiva-Som International Health Resort and Msheireb Properties, Qatar’s leading Real Estate developer worked together to make the project possible with the goal of shaping the face of the wellness tourism industry in the region and establish its first wellbeing haven.

The name “Zulal”, which refers to “purified water”, is inspired by the people’s historic journey across the Arabian Peninsula and their ever-present search for water, the seed of life.

Drawing on Chiva-Som’s philosophy on holistic wellness, the resort presents the opportunity for families to experience, learn and practice wellness together, effectively introducing children to healthy living from an early age, as well as offering individuals and couples the exclusivity of totally immersing in the ultimate wellness retreat.

Traditional Arabic Integrative Medicine (TAIM) is a prominent traditional healing system in the world refers to healing practices, beliefs, and philosophy incorporating herbal medicines, spiritual therapies, dietary practices, mind-body practices, and manual techniques, applied singularly or in combination to treat, diagnose, and prevent illnesses and/or maintain well-being according to

Alrawi SN and Fetters MD in their research titled Traditional Arabic & Islamic medicine: a conceptual model for clinicians and researchers.

The wellness resort is looking to have its soft opening in December 2020.