MUSCAT: The Eye Department of Al Nahdha Hospital celebrated on Thursday the World Vision Day, which falls on the second week of October each year.

The ceremony was held under the patronage of HH Sayyida Hujaija bint Jaifar al Said in the presence of Dr Hamad al Harthy, Director of the Hospital.

The celebration aimed to highlight the visual disability and blindness in order to raise health awareness on eye health and safety for all community members. — ONA

