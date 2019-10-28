‘World Veterans event to test Oman’s organising skills’

MUSCAT, OCT 28 – World Veteran Championship Oman 2022 will be the showcase event for table tennis in the region, according to International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) competition manager Murzewski Pawel. The Polish TT official, who was on duty at the second edition of ITTF World Junior Circuit Premium Oman Cadet and Junior Open, opined that Oman would have sufficient organising experience by then to host the world event that will test the organising skills of the country. “Oman has already staged some top international events. This event (Oman Cadet and Junior Open) is in its second edition. So they are progressing consistently and have the passion towards the sport,” the Polish official told Oman Observer.

The Sultanate’s organising of the ongoing Oman Open was excellent, the ITTF official said. “We have no complaints about the facilities and the arrangements for the Oman Open. It is in fact excellent work by the organising members,” he said. Pawel, first time in Oman, said he is bowled over by the country’s beautiful places and hospitality. “I have already visited Nizwa, the Arab cultural capital. I liked the castles and other landmarks there. I would like to visit more places later,” he said. “The people are also very nice and welcoming,” he said while appreciating the Sultanate’s culture of hospitality towards visitors.

FIRST TIME IN REGION

The World Veteran Championships is coming to the region for the first time and Oman will at the helm when the showpiece event’s 21st edition is staged. State-of-the-art Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre (OCEC) will be the venue for the World Veteran Championships as the huge hall can accommodate more than 200 tables at the same time. The ITTF official said that the World Veterans will be a good chance for Oman to arrive on the top stage of world TT. “It will be a great chance for Oman to showcase their organising skills to the world. At the same time, it offers a variety of challenges too, which I am hopeful that the OTTC would be able to overcome with the highly valuable support from the government,” Pawel said.

“Last edition in Spain had more than 4,000 players. The Oman edition will also be something similar like that,” he added. The Oman Table Tennis Committee (OTTC) led by Chairman Abdullah Ba Mukhalef made an impression with the Seamaster 2019 ITTF Challenge Plus tournament and in July, Salalah hosted the ITTF World Hopes Week and Challenge. ITTF President Thomas Weikert, Vice-President Khalil al Muhannadi and ITTF CEO Steve Dainton had visited the OCEC in March and expressed their satisfaction over the facilities.